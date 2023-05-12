New International Poster For Gran Turismo Has Been Released A new international poster for Gran Turismo has dropped as Sony continues to push the latest big screen video game adaptation.

The summer blockbuster season is kicking in, and that means studios are fighting for marketing space to get people into the theaters. That means constantly reminding everyone that their movies are coming out with a steady stream of interviews and other forms of marketing. Gran Turismom might not come out until August, but Sony doesn't want people to forget about it as they start to put together their summer plans. So we got another poster today, this time a new international one, for what is still the most baffling video game adaptation ever.

The cast is just as aware that this is a strange video game to adapt since David Harbour even mentioned at CinemaCon that when he got the call, he was slightly confused about how this would work. However, as we said, this isn't so much a video game adaptation but more as using the game to tell a true story. The race scenes are going to be the thing that makes or breaks this film, but they have an excellent director and a promising cast, so maybe this will be the one to break the live-action video game curse [the Sonic movies have CGI characters in live-action, you know what I meant, don't @ me].

Gran Turismo: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Gran Turismo is directed by Neill Blomkamp with a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It will be produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti, with Kazunori Yamauchi, Herman Hulst, Jason Hall, and Matthew Hirsch serving as executive producers. It stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou. It will be released on August 11, 2023.