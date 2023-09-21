Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: jigsaw, lionsgate, saw x

SAW X Debuts 4DX Poster, Hear Preview Of The Score As Well

SAW X opens in one week, and we have yet another poster for the film, as well as a preview track from the film's score right here.

SAW X is one week away, and we have yet another poster to show you all, as well as a preview of the score for the film from composer Charlie Clouser. The film stars Renata Vaca ("Midnight Family"), Paulette Hernandez ("Crown of Tears"), Joshua Okamoto ("Control-Z"), Octavio Hinojosa (Come Play With Me), Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman) and Michael Beach (Dahmer) alongside the returning Tobin Bell as Jigsaw and Shawnee Smith as Amanda. Check out both the new poster for the 4DX release and the preview of the score below with the track "Blood Board."

Saw X Has Fans Excited For The First Time In A Long Time

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

I hope this movie is good at this point because it feels like the most hyped horror film in some time. One forgets how big a deal the yearly dose of SAW was for a long time, and the marketing crew behind the film needs to stand up and take a bow because they have completely killed it with this one. Some people have seen the movie at this point, though first impressions have not been revealed yet. Look for those sometime before the film opens next Friday.

