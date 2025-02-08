Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: disney, film, inside out, Inside Out 2, inside out 3, pixar

Inside Out 2 Co-Writer Discusses What Could Come Next

The co-writer of the massively successful animated film Inside Out 2 drops a few hints about some of the possibilities for the next entry.

Considering that Inside Out 2 managed to rake in over $1.7 billion during its theatrical run, we know that there's more to come. In fact, Walt Disney CEO Bog Iger has even shared his enthusiasm about the prospect of more Inside Out, so it's only a matter of time. And don't worry; there are still plenty of emotions to unpack in future installments.

When asked about where the story could go in the next chapter of Inside Out, Inside Out 2 co-writer David Holstein explained to Screen Rant, "That's a great question. I mean, Riley's only 13 going on 14. There's a lot of life left to explore. I really hope that this franchise follows her through motherhood. I really hope that there's a big story every couple of years that we can tell. There are certainly plenty of good [emotions] I'm sure you can think of, and plenty of the ones that we haven't thought of yet. Whatever it is we go, it's going to be great."

Inside Out 2: Plot Details and Official Cast

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone.

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea.

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 was released only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

