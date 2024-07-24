Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: disney, Inside Out 2, pixar

Inside Out 2 Is Now The Highest-Grossing Animated Film Ever

Inside Out 2 is now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, passing Frozen 2. It is still playing in theaters now.

The movie's success brings much-needed relief to theaters, thriving for six consecutive weeks.

Inside Out 2 boasts the biggest opening in 2024, topping box office charts amid strong Disney releases.

Disney now holds seven of the top ten grossing animated films, with five credits to Pixar.

Inside Out 2 has been a box office dream for Disney since opening in mid-June, and as of yesterday, they have another reason to celebrate. The film has passed Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. To date, it has banked $1.46 billion worldwide after having the highest opening to date in 2024. Of the top ten grossing animated films, seven of them are Disney films, with five of those being Pixar films. This also has become the highest-grossing film in Pixar history as well of course, and at a time when they really needed it. Also needing it, theaters were begging for a huge blockbuster this summer after last year getting the dual threat of Barbenheimer. Between this and this week's Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney has provided, though the box office has been humming for about six straight weeks now.

Inside Out 2 Was The Hit Theaters Needed

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

