Insidious 5 Is A Go From Blumhouse & Sony, Patrick Wilson Directing

Announced this afternoon during BlumFest 2020, Insidious 5 is on the way. The new film "will pick up with the Lamberts ten years after the last movie, as Dalton begins college." This will be a direct sequel to the first two Insidious films after two spin-off films hit theaters. Star Patrick Wilson will make his directorial debut with the film. Ty Simpkins will also return to co-star. Wilson has some big shoes to fill, as the first two films were written by Leigh Whannell and directed by James Wan. Whannell came up with this nee Insidious story, and Scott Teams will pen the script. The film will debut in theaters in 2022, as promised by Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum making the announcement.

Insidious 5 Picks Up The Threads

"I'm honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices," Wilson said during the ongoing virtual event BlumFest. "Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full-circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further, we go…"

Going back to continue the story from the first two films is a great call. The spin-offs were…not that great, but the family element and seeing how strong that bond was from parts 1 & 2 are what made them good. That and the creative team behind those first two Insidious films were top notch. Wilson will have his work cut out for him, but congrats are in order as well. He is one of the good ones in Hollywood, and seeing him tackle this new challenge will be exciting.