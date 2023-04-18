Insidious: The Red Door Poster Released, Trailer Debut Tomorrow The poster for Insidious: The Red Door was revealed this morning, with the trailer being promised for tomorrow.

Insidious: The Red Door released a chilling poster this morning, and the first trailer for the film will be released tomorrow. The poster features the tagline "Face Your Demons," which is perfect from what we know about the film's plot. The Red Door stars Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, and Rose Byrne. Wilson will make his directorial debut with this film, working from a script by Halloween Kills writer Scott Teams from a story by the writer of the first two films, Leigh Whannell. The film will take place ten years after the second film, with Josh Lambert (Wilson) dropping his son Dalton (Simpkins) off at college. Those pesky demons that haunt him come back, though, as to be expected, and with that tagline, it sounds like this will be a "final" type of faceoff.

Insidious: The Red Door Tries To Keep The Quality Up

James Wan had this to say to The Hollywood Reporter about Wilson stepping into the director's chair for this Insidious film: "Well, we all love Patrick. I've done one or two films with that guy. (Laughs.) But I'm super excited for what Patrick's doing with Insidious. One of the things I love best about working with Patrick Wilson is that we don't actually talk about the movie that we are making on set. We geek out about all the movies that we loved growing up because Patrick and I are roughly of the same generation. We're just constantly geeking out about John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China and all these movies. Patrick reminds me a little bit of Leigh Whannell in that they are not just actors slash whatever; they are filmmakers as well. They're film buffs, and being film buffs, they look at acting from the point of view of what the final film will be like. And so that actually helps inform them as filmmakers. So I'm always very excited when people like Leigh Whannell and Patrick Wilson want to jump behind the camera."

We will have the trailer for Insidious: The Red Door for you tomorrow.