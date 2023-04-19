Insidious: The Red Door Releases Debut Trailer The trailer for Insidious: The Red Door released its first trailer as promised this morning. It will be in theaters on July 7th.

Insidious: The Red Door, as promised, released its trailer to the masses this morning. The Red Door stars Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, and Rose Byrne. Wilson will make his directorial debut with this film, working from a script by Halloween Kills writer Scott Teams from a story by the writer of the first two films, Leigh Whannell. The film will take place ten years after the second film, with Josh Lambert (Wilson) dropping his son Dalton (Simpkins) off at college. Those pesky demons that haunt him come back, though, as to be expected. Get your first look at the film below.

The Insidious: The Red Door Synopsis Was Also Released

"In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise's original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell." Here is the debut poster that was released yesterday as well.

Insidious was always my personal favorite of the demon craze that swept the genre a few years ago, and the sequels have kept up the quality after the first two, so there is no reason to doubt that The Red Door would be any different. Really excited to see what Wilson can do behind the camera as well.

Insidious: The Red Door debuts in theaters on July 7th.