Issa Rae To Voice Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

The sequel to one of the best superhero movies of all time [do not @ me] has brought on their first cast member. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse got the sequel and spin-off greenlight before everyone got to fully see the movie. It brought home a ton of awards and is often lauded as not only one of the best superhero movies ever but up on the list of best-animated movies of all time. You could freeze any frame of that movie, frame it, and put it on your wall because it is art. We already know that some cast members are set to return, but as the movie is really kicking into gear for its late 2022 release date, we have our first new name joining the cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Issa Rae will be voicing Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, in the coming sequel.

Jessica Drew is one of those characters that Marvel fans have wanted to see on the big screen for a long time now. In the comics, she doesn't have as much of a connection to Spider-Man as one would think. However, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is all about uniting these different versions of the Spider-People because it's awesome. The movie is dealing with multiple universes, so it's not about making room for Jessica in Miles's or Gwen's universe but just opening her own corner of the universe for her to explore. Once you get audiences to wrap their heads around the idea of a multiverse, it makes it a lot easier to introduce the concept of characters that could contradict each other. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse recently announced their directors, which include Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Peter Ramsey, who directed the first movie, are on as producers. It currently has a release date of October 7, 2022.