Jack Quaid and Matthew Modine Join the Cast of Oppenheimer

The fallout from the pivot to streaming is still very much happening. Various studios are still trying to convince studios that they still respect the theatrical experience while also trying to find ways to shrink the exclusive theatrical window. When Warner Bros. announced that they would be putting all of their 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day they were released in theaters, director Christopher Nolan was one of the loudest voices against that decision. Nolan had spent the last several years working exclusively with Warner Bros., yet he moved his next big project, Oppenheimer, to Universal after this decision. The irony of that is not lost on anyone since Universal were the ones who pulled the initial "skip theaters put it on streaming" in April 2020 with Trolls World Tour. It could have just been a coincidence that Nolan decided to do a movie at another studio after this Warner Bros. decision, but it is something to note.

Oppenheimer is turning into another one of those cast lists where you're beginning to wonder if there is anyone left who isn't in the movie. Currently, the cast list includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, and Dane DeHaan. It seems that they are bringing in two more names, including Jack Quaid and Matthew Modine, according to Deadline [one, two]. Both Quaid and Modine are joining the cast in unknown roles.

Oppenheimer currently has a release date of July 21, 2023. This is what is considered prime real estate in terms of release dates and is usually the time that Nolan's movies get released, so it isn't surprising that Universal managed to snag it. The release date is also around two weeks before the anniversary of the dropping of the bomb on Hiroshima.