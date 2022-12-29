James Cameron Isn't Worried If Avatar Takes Up The Rest Of His Career

If you saw how long James Cameron has been working on the various sequels to Avatar and you looked ahead to the three more movies on the horizon, you might wonder if there is anything else that the man is going to do for the rest of his career. Cameron isn't an old man by any standards, but he isn't a young one either at the age of sixty-eight. The final film in the Avatar franchise comes out in 2028, so Cameron will be approaching his mid-70s by the time this ends. Is he even going to want to direct after all of this is done? It's a fair question and one that RRR director S. S. Rajamouli asked when he asked, during a Q&A with Empire, if Cameron ever regretted that he couldn't tell any other stories because of his work on Avatar.

"Hi, S.S. Two thoughts in answer to your question: the first is that the world of Avatar is so sprawling that I can tell most of the stories I want to tell within it and try many of the stylistic techniques that I hope to explore," Cameron explained. "And secondly, yes… our time as artists is finite. I will always mourn some of the stories that I don't get to make. But I feel a great satisfaction when other directors want to explore some of my ideas, like Kathryn Bigelow did with Strange Days, and Robert Rodriguez did when I passed him the baton on Alita: Battle Angel. I look forward to more collaborations in the future with directors I admire."

So it sounds like Cameron is fine with the rest of his career being in the world of Pandora, but he also seems open to working with other directors. Cameron was heavily involved with Alita: Battle Angel but didn't direct, as Variety points out, and other situations like that could be on the horizon for him. However, Avatar and the world of Pandora have clearly been a passion project of Cameron's for many years now, and that likely isn't going to change in the next six. Avatar 5 likely won't be the end of his career, but perhaps he'll be directing very different movies in his golden years. Cameron has even spoken about how different he is from the creative that made Terminator, so change isn't bad.



