Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: fear street, netflix, R L Stine

Fear Street Fans: Three More Films Are On The Way

Author R.L. Stine teases that after Fear Street: The Prom Queen debuts on Netflix this year, three more films are being worked on.

Article Summary R.L. Stine hints at three more Fear Street films after Prom Queen on Netflix.

Fear Street: The Prom Queen set to captivate viewers in 2025 with a thrilling prom night.

Fear Street's success hinges on maintaining quality with the upcoming Prom Queen installment.

Stine admires the enthusiasm of younger audiences for his gripping horror narratives.

Fear Street has become a horror franchise for Netflix. The original trilogy of films, released in 2021, gave them a fresh start in the horror genre that they desperately needed. A new movie, Fear Street: The Prom Queen, is planned for release sometime in 2025. It stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston. It will be directed by Matt Palmer. In a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, author and creator of the book series R.L. Stine teases that many more films are also being planned. Three to be exact: "The writers are working," Stine shares. "So I've got my fingers crossed."

Fear Street Needs To Keep Up The Quality

Here is the synopsis for Fear Street: The Prom Queen: Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway, and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of '88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

Also, in that interview, Stine has some interesting quotes about why he enjoys writing for a younger audience: "That's the best audience in the world, the 7 to 11 [age]," Stine tells THR. "I get them the last time in their lives they'll ever be enthusiastic. At 7 to 11, they want to read you, they want to buy things. They want to know you. They want to write to you. They want to meet you. They're incredible. Then they turn 12, they discover sex, they have to be cool, and they're gone."

Netflix clearly has massive plans for Fear Street moving forward, and it all hinges on Prom Queen's release on the service later this year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!