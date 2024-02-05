Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Austin Butler, denis villeneuve, dune, dune: messiah, dune: part two, florence pugh

Dune: Part Two – 2 TV Spots And 2 Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes

Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary continue their marketing push for Dune: Part Two with two TV spots and two character featurettes.

Article Summary Warner Bros. ramps up 'Dune: Part Two' hype with two TV spots and character featurettes.

Director Denis Villeneuve commits to the book's ending, stirring buzz for a potential third film.

Florence Pugh and Austin Butler join the cast as Princess Irulan and Feyd-Rautha, respectively.

'Dune: Part Two' eyes a box office triumph with its release set for March 1, 2024.

We continue our march toward March and the release of Dune: Part Two. While this film isn't even out yet, people are very much talking about a third film already, as people who have read the book are reminded of how it ends. Director Denis Villeneuve has said that he is sticking to that ending, so we know that is on the horizon and why people are already talking about a third film. However, as always in capitalism, the fate of a third film will have very little to do with art and more to do with how the film does at the box office. So Dune: Part Two is seeing a considerable push with its marketing.

Warner Bros. Discovery delayed the film so it could avoid the strikes and be released under the best circumstances; now we have to see if that pays off. We have two TV spots now that tickets are on sale, but we also have two featurettes spotlighting two of the new faces we'll see in Dune: Part Two; Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha. Both of these characters are major players in the story of Dune, and Villeneuve managed to snag two very impressive actors for said roles.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

