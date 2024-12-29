Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: September 5

September 5: A New International Poster Has Been Released

Paramount Pictures has released a new international poster for September 5, which will extend its theatrical release on January 17, 2025.

Set during the 1972 Olympics, the film explores the ethics of live news reporting.

September 5 delves into the tense moments as reporters cover a hostage crisis.

The film opens in select theatres on December 13, 2024, and nationwide on January 17, 2025.

There is a decent chance that September 5 is going to fly under the radar this winter, and that is a real shame because it is genuinely a very good movie. If you're someone who has grown up with the concept of the 24-hour live news cycle, it's going to be really interesting to see a film where the entire idea of seeing something like a hostage situation taking place live on television is something people couldn't even begin to wrap their heads around. You have to watch a bunch of sports reporters, who aren't usually on the front lines of stuff like this, have to contend with the ethics of telling the story, even if it means the parents of one of the hostages might see their son get shot. Or is it right to continue covering this story if it helps the terrorists? It's a great film, and hopefully, people will check it out when it opens wide next month. IMP Awards has shared a new international poster for the fil,m which spotlights several members of this impressive ensemble cast.

September 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

September 5 unveils the decisive moment that forever changed media coverage and continues to impact live news today. Set during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, the film follows the ABC Sports broadcasting team, who quickly shifted from sports reporting to live coverage of the Israeli athletes taken hostage. Through this lens, September 5 provides an important perspective on the live broadcast seen globally by millions of people at the time.

At the heart of the story is Geoff (John Magaro), a young and ambitious producer striving to prove himself to his boss, the legendary TV executive Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard). Together with German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch) and his mentor Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin), the story focuses on the intricate details of the high-tech broadcast capabilities of the time, juxtaposed against the many lives at stake and the moral decisions that needed to be made against an impossible ticking clock.

September 5, directed by Tim Fehlbaum, stars Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, Zinedine Soualem, Georgina Rich, Corey Johnson, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Adeosun, Benjamin Walker, and Ferdinand Dörfler. It will be in select theatres on December 13, 2024, and nationwide on January 17, 2025.

