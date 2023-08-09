Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, gareth edwards, images, the creator

The Creator: 7 New High-Quality Images And 7 Behind-The-Scenes Images

We have seven new images and seven new behind-the-scenes images from the upcoming science-fiction film, The Creator.

There are some really fun-looking movies set to be released this summer, and one of them is The Creator from 20th Century Studios. It is directed by Gareth Edwards, and we do love some high-concept science fiction here at Bleeding Cool. We first got a look at this one back at CinemaCon, and it shot to the top of our "now that is interesting, put it in front of my eyes" list right away. The marketing for the film should be kicking up now that we are heading into the last month and a half, but it is a shame that we won't be able to hear from anyone involved because of the strikes. That could be avoided if studios like Disney were willing to pay writers and actors fair wages, but here we are. It would be a shame to see an original IP like this get the short end of the box office stick because no one knew it was coming out because no one could market the film.

The Creator: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman. It will be released in theaters on September 29th.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy line into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

