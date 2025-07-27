Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, film, james gunn, superman, Warner Bros

James Gunn Reveals One Scene That Divided Superman Test Audiences

James Gunn's new Superman film sparked an unexpected audience debate over a quirky squirrel-saving scene according to the director.

James Gunn's highly anticipated new Superman film has generally landed positively with audiences and critics, marking a vibrant new direction for the iconic superhero. Praised for its emotional depth, lively storytelling, and earnest portrayal of Clark Kent, the film has resonated widely since its recent release—and viewers have particularly appreciated Gunn's refreshing and heartfelt approach to the classic character, delivering a Superman who embodies hope, empathy, and a relatable humanity.

However, director Gunn recently revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes tidbit about one particularly contentious scene from audience test screenings. Speaking with Josh Horowitz, Gunn disclosed that a seemingly innocuous moment—Superman saving a squirrel—unexpectedly sparked considerable debate among early viewers.

The Superman Squirrel Debacle from Early Test Screenings

"Saving the squirrel. Heatedly debated," Gunn said. "Some audience members didn't… 'Why is he saving a squirrel?' 'Cause it's a cute little adorable squirrel that was about to be crushed by a tail.'" The playful yet sincere scene, intended to underline Superman's compassionate and protective nature, somehow didn't quite resonate universally. Gunn then humorously remarked that the opposition to the squirrel-saving scene was surprisingly widespread. "It wasn't a small amount of people," he noted, playfully acknowledging, "There are a lot of squirrel haters out there. Who knew?"

This moment is, in some ways, emblematic of the nuanced approach Gunn is known for, blending animals and emotional resonance with humor and character-driven storytelling. Fortunately, despite the quirky debate, the film's overall reception remains strongly positive, with audiences embracing Gunn's take on Superman (and what he stands for). And the director, recognized for balancing earnestness with comedic touches in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, clearly seemed unbothered by the complaints or confusion, considering that the moment actually made the final cut.

Still, this spirited audience feedback highlights an intriguing aspect of blockbuster filmmaking: even the smallest narrative choices can spark extensive conversations. And let's be honest, a heroic character like Clark/Superman needs to care about animals anyway. Shouldn't we all?

DC's new Superman film is in theaters everywhere.

