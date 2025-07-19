Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, film, nicholas hoult, superman, Warner Bros

Superman Star Praises James Gunn's Collaborative Approach to the Film

Nicholas Hoult reveals what it’s like working with James Gunn on Superman while praising the director’s collaborative style.

Article Summary Nicholas Hoult praises James Gunn's collaborative directing style on the new Superman film.

Hoult reveals that Gunn welcomes actor ideas, helping shape a fresh take on Lex Luthor.

Superman’s grounded approach, sharp dialogue, and emotional depth win critics over.

The film boasts a star-studded cast and has already earned over $400 million worldwide.

With Superman now flying high at the box office, audiences are finally getting a look at James Gunn's highly anticipated take on the Man of Steel. Featuring David Corenswet in the title role and Nicholas Hoult as a younger, more calculating Lex Luthor, the film marks a new beginning for the DC Universe—which apparently already has an impressive 10-year plan in motion. Now, one of the film's stars is addressing how the filmmaker manages to follow through with his vision while also creating opportunities to collaborate with the cast.

Nicholas Hoult on Making Contributions to his Superman Role

Hoult, stepping into one of comic book cinema's most iconic villain roles, recently opened up to Collider about what it was like working under Gunn's direction. "Yeah, James is brilliant at being very collaborative. He knows exactly what he needs and wants. But, at the same time, if you bring ideas, and it doesn't work or doesn't help the story or the character, he'll say, 'No, I can't do that because of this.' And he always has good reasons. But if you bring stuff that works, that can be additive, that' a good thing. So I'll throw 50 ideas at him and if two stick, then I'm happy."

That give-and-take has become one of Gunn's trademarks. Known for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, he brings a rare mix of creative precision and looseness to set—welcoming actor input without losing control of the broader narrative. For Hoult, whose version of Lex Luthor is more cerebral and unnerving than the eccentric portrayals of past decades, that freedom meant room to build a layered antagonist rather than just a foil.

As of now, Superman reactions have been pretty strong. Critics have praised its sincerity, sharp dialogue, and willingness to reframe familiar mythology through a more grounded, emotionally rich lens. The film has already pulled in over $400 million worldwide and is drawing attention for its ensemble cast, which includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

With Gunn set to oversee the future of DC's cinematic slate, Superman is certainly a tone-setter. And if Hoult's comments are any indication, it's also the kind of collaborative environment that allows actors to bring some of their best ideas to life—even if only a few make the cut.

