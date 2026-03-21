Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, halloween, jamie lee curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Candid About the Halloween Trilogy Commitment

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on her experiences with Blumhouse and reveals that she wasn't thrilled to learn Halloween was part of a trilogy.

Article Summary Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she didn't initially know Halloween was planned as a trilogy commitment.

David Gordon Green's Halloween revival became a massive box office hit, spawning two sequels.

Curtis discusses Blumhouse's low-budget approach and how it affected her experience and pay.

Halloween Ends divided audiences, showing strong profits don't guarantee cast satisfaction.

In 2018, Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the Halloween universe in a way that felt like a genuine event movie ahead of the legacy sequel trend. David Gordon Green's revival even turned into a major commercial modern hit, earning about $259 million worldwide and re-establishing Laurie Strode as the center of the franchise. That success quickly set the stage for a full trilogy, with Halloween Kills adding roughly $133 million worldwide and Halloween Ends closing the run with about $105 million worldwide. Altogether, the three films pulled in just under $500 million globally, which is a pretty clear reminder that this IP still gets plenty of traction with moviegoers and genre lovers. However, that doesn't mean those involved were exactly thrilled about their cut.

Jamie Lee Curtis on Blumhouse and Halloween

Speaking on a panel, she reflected on the experience and said, "If they had come to me and said it's going to be a trilogy, I don't think I would have said yes." She later shared her take on Blumhouse's model, explaining, "Jason Blum is notoriously cheap. How do you make low-budget movies? You don't pay people. That's the model." Even with that jab, the actor credited Blum for helping her production company grow, noting, "The only reason I am sitting in this chair today is because of Jason." Curtis then added, "While we were editing and doing the mix, David said, 'You know it's a trilogy.' I was like, 'Uh, no.' I went to Jason Blum and said, 'How about a little development deal?' And I owed him two Halloween movies, so what was he gonna say?"

Her feelings about the concept of the trilogy aren't exactly unpopular either. Despite the trilogy's strong start (and entertaining middle chapter), Halloween Ends left a lot of viewers feeling like the finale essentially tainted the reputation it had worked so hard to build. Curtis's comments about the financial aspect also come at a relevant time, where genre veterans have been more open about the business side of these franchises. More specifically, Neve Campbell went through a similar public situation with Scream, stepping away from Scream VI over pay before returning for Scream 7 once the deal was revisited.

Overall, one could basically argue that this is another useful reminder that strong box office and studio-friendly budgets do not automatically mean the people carrying these series feel equally supported, especially when the commitment grows from one film into multiple years of work.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!