Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's 2023 Film Releases First Poster

Oppenheimer is the newest film from director Christopher Nolan, set to release on July 21st, 2023, one year from today. To mark the occasion, a new poster for the film has been released. The film is about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his work on The Manhattan Project, leading to the creation of the atomic bomb. This film will open the same day in theaters as the Barbie film from Greta Gerwig starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Below you can find the poster.

All Of Hollywood Is In Oppenheimer

Here is a cast list for Oppenheimer, I bet there are some names you will recognize: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, Louise Lombard, Scott Grimes, Christopher Denham, James D'Arcy, David Rysdahl, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Josh Peck, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Matthias Schweighöfer, Gustaf Skarsgård, Devon Bostick, Alex Wolff, Tony Goldwyn, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, Gary Oldman, Josh Zuckerman, Olivia Thirlby, and Casey Affleck. And I am sure about 1,000 others that are not listed here.

This is his first film not being released by Warner Bros. since Memento, with Universal stepping in to release this one. This mostly had to do with how WB handled the release of Tenet, and releasing their entire slate last year day and date in theaters and on HBO Max, as he has said to anyone with a microphone the last two years: "There's such controversy around it, because they didn't tell anyone. In 2021, they've got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they've got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences. They're meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences… And now they're being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service — for the fledgling streaming service — without any consultation. So, there's a lot of controversy."

Oppenheimer will release on July 21st, 2023.