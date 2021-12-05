Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Brady Noon On Giving A Voice To Greg's Journey

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is now streaming on Disney+, and it is full of heart, but with a bit of a mean streak to it as well. A big theme of this animated film and the series as a whole is dealing with emotions as they change as we get older and how to cope with that. It is a subject that the film handles really well, and during a recent press conference with author Jeff Kinney and Brady Noon, who voices Greg, the main character, we got to ask Noon what it was like to connect with Greg on that level while performing his voice in the film.

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Tackles Big Subjects In Clever Ways

"I do feel like, me as a person, I try and be nice to everyone. But sometimes, along the way, I do mess up, just like Greg and just like everyone else. But, in the end, always trying to make things right and to make amends with everyone. I feel it's a very strong message and something that I learned from Greg that I carry throughout my life now. Well, I mean, I kind of really put myself in Greg's shoes. And, sometimes, I'd just really pretend like I was Greg. I was like, "This is me, this is my life." My friend Rowley's kind of a dork. But I love him to death. And, I don't know. I kind of took it scene by scene and kind of put my own spin on it and how I would feel if Rowley said that. Like, if you want to come over and play, how I would react to that. And I had to put my own spin on Greg but at the same time, really hit that nostalgic Greg from the books."

Noon did a fantastic job, and he is right. When you are hitting that middle school age, you do start to feel like you can't be a little kid anymore, and it can be a frustrating and scary experience. Diary of a Wimpy Kid is now streaming on Disney+.