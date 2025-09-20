Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: nine inch nails, Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Released

The TRON: Ares original motion picture album, featuring 24 new tracks from Nine Inch Nails, is officially on sale.

Article Summary TRON: Ares original soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails is now available, featuring 24 brand new tracks.

The album marks Nine Inch Nails' first full film score under their own name, with no orchestral music featured.

Tracklist includes the lead single As Alive As You Need Me To Be, which already has an official music video.

The soundtrack blends analog synths and digital textures, redefining music in film with a pulsating, unique sound.

If you're only interested in TRON: Ares because Nine Inch Nails is doing the music, then you won't have to wait until October to hear the entire thing. The music has been a massive part of the marketing for this film from the moment it was confirmed that Nine Inch Nails were going to be involved. The first single is already getting radio play, and it was officially announced that the entire soundtrack is officially on sale. We got a full track list and some details about the music overall, calling it a "departure from their previous film scores. The album erupts with the band's full force, breaking boundaries and redefining what music in film can be with pulsating synths, distorted textures, and haunting melodies. The album doesn't feature a single second of orchestral music."

This is the first time that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been specifically asked to compose under the Nine Inch Nails name, and is being called one of NIN's "most compelling albums as analog soul and digital dread collide. Humming with menace, melancholy, and momentum," The music video for 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' is also out, and you can purchase the album here. If people are into this music, it could be the thing that pushes people who were on the fence about seeing TRON: Ares over that line.

TRON: Ares Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Track List

INIT FORKED REALITY AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE (features vocals, first single released – Watch Here) ECHOES THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING IN THE IMAGE OF I KNOW YOU CAN FEEL IT (features vocals) PERMANENCE INFILTRATOR 100% EXPENDABLE STILL REMAINS WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER? (features vocals) BUILDING BETTER WORLDS TARGET IDENTIFIED DAEMONIZE EMPATHETIC RESPONSE WHAT HAVE YOU DONE? A QUESTION OF TRUST GHOST IN THE MACHINE NO GOING BACK NEMESIS NEW DIRECTIVE OUT IN THE WORLD SHADOW OVER ME

TRON: Ares – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

