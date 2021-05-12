Janelle Monae Joins the Cast of Knives Out 2 and We Aren't Worthy

We aren't worthy of the Knives Out 2 cast, and we're only three new people in. Knives Out was one of the movies that where it wasn't a surprise that it was good. Of course, it was good; there were a ton of really talented people behind and in front of the camera. What was a surprise was just how much the movie managed to hit with the audience. On a budget of $40 million, it made over $300 million and garnered a ton of awards nominations. A sequel was commissioned right away, and earlier this year, Netflix paid $400+ million for the rights to not only Knives Out 2 but Knives Out 3. Since then, the casting engine has gotten rolling, and it only gets better. First, they snagged Dave Bautista, then Edward Norton, and today, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Janelle Monae is the latest massive star to jump on the Knives Out train.

Monae is one of those next-level talents, and she just improves everything in the world merely by existing. Director Rian Johnson always draws interesting performances from his actors. Monae being part of the cast of Knives Out 2 is a great indication that we're going to get a special movie yet again. We are only three people into this cast, and it's already enough to get anyone excited. If this movie is anything like the first one, this is only the beginning.

It sounds like they are ramping up to begin production. Could it start shooting as early as this summer? We'll have to see, but the last one didn't take that long to turn around. However, Netflix will want to do an award run for this movie which means a fall release. I'd say fall 2022 is probably a pretty good bet for Knives Out 2, but we'll have to see.