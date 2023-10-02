Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: jason blum, spawn, Spawn Movie

Jason Blum Pinky Swears That The Spawn Film Will Be Released In 2025

Jason Blum is pinky-swearing that the new Spawn movie will be coming out in 2025, bringing the film's total time in development hell to a decade.

Someone is making promises about projects in development hell, and to say that usually doesn't end well might be an understatement. The new Spawn movie is coming up on nine years in varying levels of development hell, and who is writing/directing/producing the project seems to change every time there is another announcement for this film. This time, something hasn't changed, but Jason Blum has doubled down that the Spawn movie has a year that it will be coming out; specifically, he said to ComicBook.com that "2025 is when Spawn is going to come out. I stand by that. I stand by that." For those keeping track at home, that will be roughly a decade after the film was announced since Todd McFarlane stated his intentions to do a new Spawn movie in 2015. Just this year, The Flash came out after nearly a decade in development hell, and we all saw how well that turned out.

Spawn And The Long Journey Through Development Hell

Methinks it's time for the Spawn movie to join the likes of projects where they do not exist until the final credits roll on the screening, a la Deadpool, Uncharted, or the Halo TV series. For those of you not keeping up, Spawn was launched in 1992 by Todd McFarlane and is probably one of the best examples of 90s comics that aren't drawn by Rob Liefeld. The comic got adapted into a pretty cheesy but not the worst thing in the world movie back in 1997, right before comic book movies started to become a thing again.

In 2015, McFarlane announced his intentions to do another Spawn movie; this time, it would be R-rated and a closer adaptation of the comic books. McFarlane said he would direct and write this movie, which means you could have technically called Spawn an auteur project. Blumhouse signed on to produce, and they also managed to bring on Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner to star. It was supposed to get off the ground in 2019 but never did, and Joker doing numbers at the box office may have renewed interest. In April 2021, Broken City writer Brian Tucker was brought on to work on the screenplay, but all went quiet on the western front for a while. Then, things changed again in October 2022 when it was announced that Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matthew Mixom were brought on to do the script. If a director is attached, it hasn't been announced, or the ink isn't dry.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!