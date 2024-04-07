Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: A Quiet Place: Day One, cinemacon

The A Quiet Place: Day One Standee At CinemaCon Rules

A Quiet Place: Day One is coming home with the prize for best standee at CinemaCon this year, as it mimics an entrance to the subway.

Article Summary A Quiet Place: Day One captivates CinemaCon with a standout subway entrance standee.

The prequel's necessity raises questions, but a strong cast may transcend doubts.

The film faces minimal competition at its release, with Despicable Me 4 debuting later.

Paramount's upcoming presentation at CinemaCon could spotlight the anticipated film.

When it comes to prequels, people often wonder if this was a thing that anyone asked for. When it comes to A Quiet Place: Day One, some wonder if this is a thing we need to explore or if the flashbacks in the previous films told us enough. It's unclear at the time, but people seem to be pretty excited for this one, and a great cast [which this has] can elevate the most basic movie. So many questions remain for this film, and while IF is the star of the show on the CinemaCon show floor, A Quiet Place: Day One is probably on the podium as well.

There are usually a couple of really good standees at this convention, and this year, the most visually appealing one might be A Quiet Place: Day One. It looks like the entrance to the subway station, and the art is done in a way that the standee has real dimensions. It's a pretty neat optical illusion. There are also some other banners and standees around the show floor. Paramount is taking to the stage on Thursday, so we'll have to see how much they decide to push this film during the presentation. This film doesn't have much competition the weekend it is released, and while they are trying to get different audiences, Despicable Me 4 does open the week after. Much like IF, this one is a bit of a wildcard regarding the box office, but good reviews could carry this one.

A Quiet Place: Day One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the day the world went quiet.

A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski, stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou. It is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, p.g.a., Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger and Vicki Dee Rock. A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on June 28, 2024.

