Jethica: SXSW Dark Comedy Limited Theater Run Begins January 13

Pete Ohs' offbeat genre-bender Jethica, which premiered at SXSW earlier in 2022, is set to release in select theaters for a limited time on January 13th. The film has screened at festivals around the world, including Busan, Overlook, Maryland, Filmfort, Germany's B3 Biennial, and the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival — where it received a Special Jury Award.

Jethica Made Its SWSX Debut, And Now It's Getting A Limited Theatrical Run

Jethica is set to release in select theaters Friday, January 13th, starting with a run in L.A. at the Lumiere Music Hall before premiering on the company's indie discovery platform Fandor on Tuesday, February 14th, followed by an exclusive window on Cinedigm's horror streaming service Screambox.

In Jethica, Jessica (Ashley Denise Robinson)lives in fear of a man named Kevin (Will Madden), who follows her everywhere she goes. While on a road trip in New Mexico, she reconnects with Elena (Callie Hernandez) — an old friend she hasn't seen since high school — who has been hiding out at her deceased grandmother's ranch. When Kevin mysteriously appears again, Jessica and Elena seek help from beyond the grave to get rid of him for good… but Kevin is different from other stalkers and won't move on so easily. Jethica is co-written by Ohs in collaboration with stars Callie Hernandez (Under the Silver Lake), Robinson (The Beta Test), Andy Faulkner (Youngstown), and Will Madden (The Wolf of Snow Hollow). The intimate production was carried by Ohs, who also shot, edited, and produced the film, with Ryan Kampe acting as Executive Producer.

"Cinedigm has given an incredible platform to independent cinema thanks to Fandor, and I'm thrilled that Jethica will be a part of it," said Ohs. "It's meaningful when small movies like this get the opportunity to reach a wider audience. I think we made a very cool and strange film that challenges expectations, and I'm looking forward to more people seeing it."