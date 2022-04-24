John Wick: Chapter 4 Promotional Art Spotted At CinemaCon

At the end of 2021, Lionsgate, unfortunately, announced that John Wick: Chapter 4 was getting delayed again, which was a real shame to hear. We weren't given a specific reason for why the movie was delayed, and there could be any number of reasons. We here at Bleeding Cool landed in Las Vegas for CinemaCon 2022 today, and we wandered around the hall this afternoon looking for fun stuff to see; boy did we see something fun. The posters on display in the halls are usually a decent indication of what the studios are planning on showing off. So we were very happy to see a nice large lightbox with John Wick: Chapter 4 promotional art.

We know the art is a little blurry, but those lightboxes can be really tough to get decent images of. While we can't make any promises, this might mean that we're going to see something from John Wick: Chapter 4 during the Lionsgate presentation later this week. Be sure to keep an eye on our CinemaCon coverage and liveblogs to hear about it.

Reeves has said he'll keep doing these movies as long as they are successful, and, arguably, the John Wick trilogy is one of the best new franchises to come out of the last decade. They aren't just brutal action movies that are incredibly well shot, acted, and executed, but they also have some of the best worldbuilding we've seen in a long time. You could teach a course about how good John Wick is about drawing you into this world with just enough details and making it interesting. That is the kind of worldbuilding that elevates good movies to great and something that more people need to take into account.

John Wick: Chapter 4, directed by Chad Stahelski, stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. It will be released on March 24, 2023.