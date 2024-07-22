Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: joker 2, Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux – New Trailer Is Set To Debut Tomorrow

Warner Bros. is teasing a new trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, which is set to debut early tomorrow morning. The film will be released on October 4th.

Article Summary New Joker: Folie à Deux trailer premieres tomorrow with a live countdown currently streaming.

Lady Gaga's heralded performance as Harley Quinn sparks anticipation for the sequel.

Film reunites original stars and introduces new talent for an October 4, 2024 release.

Sequel follows 2019's Joker, which saw immense success with over a billion in box office.

Warner Bros. is preparing everyone for a new Joker: Folie à Deux trailer, which is set to be released early tomorrow morning. At the moment, there is the above live stream with a countdown to the trailer with stage detailing. It's apparent that this will not be a one-man show, and Harley will be just as much of a main character as Joker. People are already being weird about Lady Gaga as Harley as if we haven't had several people play the Joker and Batman in various DC movies. If we can have multiple men playing Batman within this writer's lifetime, we can handle a second woman playing one of the most iconic female villains in the DC Universe. The casting director for the film had nothing but good things to say about Gaga, saying, "She's so good in it, you guys. She's going to blow your mind."

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated for release on October 4, 2024. The film reunites director Todd Phillips with stars Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz from the first film, and Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener are the newcomers to the cast. The first teaser trailer was released during the Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation in April 2024; we haven't heard much about the film since. We can infer a couple of things from the title and what Folie à Deux is, but Warner Bros. hasn't released much so far. It will be fascinating to see how Warner Bros. sells this film to the general public, who might not know who Joker or Harley is and haven't seen the first film. Joker was released in October 2019 to critical and commercial success across the board. It earned several award wins and nominations for its cast and crew, and it cracked a billion dollars at the box office on a budget of $55 million. That is the sort of story that studios dream of, so even though the film was initially pitched as a one-off, it isn't surprising to anyone that another film was greenlit.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!