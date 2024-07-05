Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux, lady gaga

Joker: Folie à Deux – Casting Director Praises Lady Gaga's Peformance

The casting director behind Joker: Folie à Deux has praised Lady Gaga's performance, saying that "she's going to blow your minds."

Article Summary Casting director Francine Maisler lauds Lady Gaga's stunning acting in Joker 2.

Maisler's endorsement hints at a performance worthy of Joaquin Phoenix’s level.

Uncertainties hover around the genre twist of Joker: Folie à Deux.

Anticipation builds as Joker sequel sets to premiere on October 4, 2024.

We might have a teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux but we still don't know that much about the film. It's been called a musical but also not a musical. You can infer a lot about the title if you know what Folie à Deux is, but Warner Bros. and director Todd Phillips are keeping their secrets–at least, for now. That could very well change once we get closer to that release date. Lady Gaga's casting was always going to be a weird point of contention because DC fans seem to think everyone is going to suck at whatever role they are signed up for. They've been angry at the last two castings for Batman and then have turned around, calling both performances award-winning. So, we'll probably see people comparing Gaga to Margot Robbie in some lame attempt to pit two actresses against each other, even if they are saying there's no animosity. Recently, casting director Francine Maisler did a KVIFF Talk (via Deadline) and praised Gaga's performance in the upcoming film.

"She's so good in it, you guys," said Maisler. "She's going to blow your mind. I didn't suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn't my idea. That was Todd Phillips before me. But I will tell you, she's really surprising — and really good. I saw it, and I was really surprised. I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star is Born, but I thought, 'Oh, well, that's kind of in her wheelhouse.' Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she's good. Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him and be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she's good."

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated for release on October 4, 2024. The film reunites director Todd Phillips with stars Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz from the first film, and Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener are the newcomers to the cast. The first teaser trailer was released during the Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation in April 2024; we haven't heard much about the film since. Warner Bros. will likely start kicking up the marketing for this film either at the end of this month or in August. Some marketing reveals more about the movie than others, and it will be fascinating to see how Warner Bros. sells this film to the general public, who might not know who Joker or Harley is and haven't seen the first film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!