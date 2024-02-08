Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers endgame, Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, film, josh brolin, marvel, mcu, thanos

Josh Brolin Says He's Heard Rumors That Thanos Could Return

Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin recently suggested that Thanos is currently rumored to make a return in a future MCU entry.

When it comes to the world of comic book fates, there's always a chance we'll see a character's return, no matter how final a storyline might appear. So, with a multiversal saga currently at the forefront of the MCU and rumors of heavy cameos to come in Deadpool 3 or the next era of Avengers, there's still plenty of potential to incorporate new (or returning) versions of characters we've known throughout the Marvel cinematic history, including the biggest villain that the long-running film series has introduced thus far.

Avengers: Endgame Star Josh Brolin Suggests There Are Rumors of a Thanos Return

During an interview with Comic Book, the Avengers: Endgame villain Josh Brolin essentially teased that he's heard rumblings of a potential Thanos return soon, telling the site, "You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they're gonna bring him back. And there's the What If…? series, and that's a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world whether they're going to bring him back, but I didn't know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain… You learn something new every day."

Just as recently as last year, Brolin openly suggested that while he'd be interested in returning, he didn't necessarily think it was in the cards, admitting, "I don't know where they're going with it, no. It's not that I don't have an interest in it. They have their own trajectory that they're worrying about, and if they want me to do it, I would do it, I'm sure, but I don't know what they're thinking."

As of now, we know that Kang is currently poised to be the overarching villain of the MCU amidst re-casting rumors, and with Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars still being developed by Marvel, there's always a chance that we could get to see a familiar (and revamped) array of returning heroes and villains for a massive team-up event.

Do you think Thanos still has other stories to tell within the MCU, or is the menacing character better off with his two-part cinematic event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

