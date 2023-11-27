Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: kang dynasty, Kang Dynasty, loki, Marvel Studios, Michael Waldron

Loki's Michael Waldron Is Now Writing Avengers: Kang Dynasty

Loki creator Michael Waldron will now write the script for Avengers: Kang Dynasty, though there is still not a new director for the film.

Loki series creator Michael Waldron has been chosen by Marvel Studios to write the script for Avengers: Kang Dynasty. He was already going to be writing the Avengers: Secret Wars film that comes after that, so now he will be the creator writing both scripts. Kang Dynasty recently lost its director, as Destin Daniel Cretton moved on from the project after deciding to focus on other Marvel Studios projects like the Disney+ series Wonder Man and a sequel to Shang-Chi. Deadline reported the news. Avengers: Kang Dynasty is set to release May 1st, 2026, with Secret Wars due May 7th, 2027.

Loki and Avengers: Kang Dynasty

Loki just wrapped up its second season, one that was highly praised both by critics and fans alike. That is rare these days, and many had been hoping that we might get a third season with those characters. With Waldron, who created the show and served as the showrunner for season one, being the man writing these Avengers scripts, you have to think Loki will have a role to play. The series was so tied to Kang and the multiverse that it seems like a foregone conclusion, really.

Marvel Studios is mostly taking 2024 to get its feet back under it. They recently delayed all of their theatrical releases with the exception of Deadpool 3 to 2025. That follows a year that has seen many of the projects they have released being met with shrugging shoulders and lower grosses than the studio is used to, culminating in The Marvels on track to be the lowest-grossing film ever released by Marvel Studios. 2024 will be a get-right year now, and that is probably a good thing for them. Having a creator like Waldron with a hand on the wheel of sorts will quiet some of the fan chatter.

