Lochlyn Munro Reveals Scooby-Doo Casting Connection to Peacemaker

One of the upcoming DC and HBO Max original series Peacemaker stars is divulging their 21-year-old casting connection to writer and director James Gunn.

The upcoming Peacemaker series will see the return of John Cena as the titular character, with Lochlyn Munro additionally joining the lighthearted ensemble cast. Munro has been known for roles including Scary Movie, Freddy vs. Jason, White Chicks, and several other satirical films. Still, he recently revealed that he almost worked with Gunn in one of his earlier projects – the successful 2002 live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo.

The Scary Movie and Peacemaker star recently appeared on The Dave and Creech Show, where he addressed his connection to Peacemaker and Gunn. Munro explained, "I ended up in this project because when he saw my tape, he remembered that I was one of his choices for Shaggy. So, I went in – Obviously, [Matthew] Lillard was the perfect choice for that character. But that's kind of how he went, 'Oh, yeah, I want Lochlyn in this because I remember he was one of my choices for Scooby-Doo.' Twenty years later, isn't that weird?"

Even though Munro obviously has the comedic talent to take on the role of Shaggy, Matthew Lillard did feel like the perfect Shaggy, so getting to have that collaborative moment with Gunn nearly two decades later proves that timing is everything. It's also refreshing to see that Gunn can recall talent he nearly worked with back in the earliest stages of his career and still create new roles to showcase other creatives. That said, could you imagine a Scooby-Doo film with Munro as the beloved Shaggy?

Peacemaker is set to debut early next year on HBO Max, with the synopsis describing it as, "The origin of the DC superhero so dedicated to world peace that he is prepared to use force of arms to achieve it."