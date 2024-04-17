Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Glen Powell, hit man, richard linklater

Hit Man: New Poster Has Been Released, New Trailer Tomorrow

Netflix has released a new poster for Richard Linklater's new film, Hit Man. A new trailer will be released tomorrow and stream to Netflix on June 7th.

Netflix seems to have two polar opposite marketing approaches regarding the films they release. They either market the films rather consistently until the release with a teaser, trailer, poster, or the usual suspects type of release, or they completely forget that a project exists until a month before it comes out. Hit Man made its premiere at the Venice Film Festival last September, and it got generally pretty damn good reviews overall. Since Netflix is becoming known for buying excellent films from film festivals and forgetting that they need to be marketed, people were worried that this one would be lost once it became apparent the streamer would be buying distribution rights. However, it seems like they might know they have a good hit on their hands, and we've been hearing bits and pieces about this movie for a while now. It's getting press screenings in theaters [SLC is ready and waiting, thank you], and the reviews continue to trend very positively. Also, star Glen Powell might be one of the hottest actors right now. So it's good to see that Netflix dropped a new poster today, and we're getting a new trailer tomorrow, three months before the release date in June. Maybe this one will get a decent push, and people won't forget about it.

Hit Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. Preternaturally gifted at inhabiting different guises and personalities to catch hapless people hoping to bump off their enemies, Gary descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison (Adria Arjona). As Madison falls for one of Gary's hit man personas — the mysteriously sexy Ron — their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play acting, deception, and escalating stakes. Co-written by Linklater and Powell and inspired by an unbelievable true story, Hit Man is a cleverly existential comedy about identity. It will be released on June 7, 2024.

