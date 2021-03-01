Hellboy/Mike Mignola Documentary "Drawing Monsters" Kickstarter Live

A new documentary looking at Mike Mignola's career and the creation of the Hellboy character and universe is now live on the crowdsource funding site Kickstarter. A trailer for the film is on the page. Reward tiers include everything from thank-yous and prints to special edition Blu-rays and original art, including pieces from Mike Norton, Craig Rousseau, Alex Maleev, Duncan Fegredo, and the man himself, Mike Mignola. You can check out the trailer for Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters down below.

The Creation Of The Hellboy Universe Is Interesting

"Hellboy has appeared in countless graphic novels and comic books, prose novels and short story collections, acclaimed role-playing games and videogames, three live-action films and two animated features, and has inspired countless toys and collectibles. Now, award-winning Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is getting his turn in the spotlight in the all-new documentary MIKE MIGNOLA: DRAWING MONSTERS, which tells the definitive story of one of the most influential and important comic book creators of all time. This feature-length film includes never-before-seen interviews conducted with the legendary creator at his studio, drawing demonstrations, behind-the-scenes footage from comic book conventions, and interviews with some of the most influential people in entertainment, including Neil Gaiman (American Gods), Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, Victor LaValle (The Ballad Of Black Tom), artist Tara McPherson, and comic book superstars like Vita Ayala, Duncan Fegredo, Fábio Moon, and Joe Quesada. MIKE MIGNOLA: DRAWING MONSTERS is now on Kickstarter for a month-long campaign that runs throughout March."

This should be a pretty interesting documentary, as the creation of Hellboy has to be up there as one of the most important comics achievements of the last 30 years. Still running to this day, the character has appeared in numerous comics along with his cohorts in the BPRD and three live-action films as well. The Kickstarter, already halfway funded as of this writing, can be found here.