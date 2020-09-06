Justice League's Ray Fisher is in Talks for a Role in The Flash

Well, this whole situation just keeps getting more and more complicated. All right, to catch everyone up; earlier this summer, Justice League star Ray Fisher took to social media to denounce Joss Whedon and later came out with some very serious allegations not just against Whedon but many members of Warner Bros. upper management, including Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. He alleged that the work environment under Whedon was toxic and abusive and that everyone else was helping cover Whedon. Warner Bros. agreed to do an investigation into the set after Fisher's comments went viral.

Two days ago, Warner Bros. released a statement that was pretty damning for Fisher. The statement painted him as a man upset that his script re-writes and the way Cyborg was being portrayed was not what he wanted, but the most damning part was the allegation that Fisher was refusing to cooperate with the third-party investigation he wanted. The next day, Fisher clapped back, seemingly implying that the reason he was not cooperating was because he didn't trust that the third party investigators were actually impartial and wanted to do his own research into them before going forward.

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller would be a time travel movie with both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton set to play Batman. We know that Miller's Barry Allen has a connection to Fisher's Victor Stone because he was mentioned by name during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event where Miller appeared. So it isn't surprising that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher is in the process of negotiating a role in The Flash while all of these allegations are happening. The Flash is set to start filming next year, so they need to iron out what kind of role Fisher's Cyborg would have now, so he fits into the story well. It's just another layer of complication for Warner Bros. considering all of these allegations. As we said in our post about Fisher's statement, there is a decent chance this is all handled behind closed doors, and lawyers are probably going to get involved.

As for The Flash? Well, they have enough problems as they try to keep their star from allegedly choking female fans.