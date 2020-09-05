Justice League Star Ray Fisher Responds to the Warner Bros. Statement

Oh, this whole thing is just going to get really nasty, isn't it? Last month, Justice League star Ray Fisher took to social media to make some rather intense allegations about what happened on the set of the movie. Director Zack Snyder stepped away from Justice League due to a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon stepped in to finish filming. The final cut of the movie was a legendary mess, and fans have been trying to get the original Snyder cut of the film released since pretty much opening weekend. Fisher has been one of the more vocal supporters, and the basis of which seemed to be that his scenes, shot by Snyder, were the ones that ended up on the cutting room floor.

A new cut of Justice League is getting released on HBO Max, and last month Fisher took to social media to make some serious allegations about what happened on the set of Justice League. Warner Bros. agreed to do an investigation, and last night they put out a rather damning statement. It said that Fisher was refusing to cooperate with the investigation that he wanted and hinting that a good portion of this was because Fisher wasn't getting the script re-writes that he wanted. Fisher is active on twitter, and we knew it was only a matter of time before he replied to this statement, and this morning he did just that.

Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power. I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after: 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TWTHv68G9Q — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

It's also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I'm ready to meet the challenge. A>E 2/2 pic.twitter.com/OcOmcVZtub — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

The video in the tweet is from an Instagram live where Fisher talks about how you need to make sure that even these third party investigators are on the level and to do your research. So, the implication very much seems to be here that he isn't cooperating because he doesn't believe the third party investigators are on the level, which is a fair thing to think considering all of the circumstances.

There is a decent chance that lawyers are going to get involved sooner rather than later, and all of this is going to be dealt with behind closed doors. At a certain point, it makes more sense for Warner Bros. to deal with this quietly than loudly. However, it very much seems like no one is going to be winning in the end.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream to HBO Max sometime in 2021.