KPop Demon Hunters Director Teases More Films

Director Maggie Kang hints at more KPop Demon Hunters as Netflix eyes expansion for the viral animated hit.

The animated movie remains a Netflix hit, staying in the platform’s Global Top 10 for several weeks running.

The film’s K-pop inspired soundtrack has gone viral, with songs trending on TikTok and streaming platforms.

Netflix is eager to develop more KPop Demon Hunters projects, though sequels haven't been officially greenlit.

Since its early summer debut, KPop Demon Hunters has remained a consistent favorite on Netflix, proving it's more than just a fleeting hit and potentially the beginning of something much bigger.

Following its explosive debut on the streaming platform, director (and on the heels of Netflix expressing interest in expansion) Maggie Kang has also suggested that more projects could be on the horizon for the viral animated film in some capacity. "I think it's going to be part of our lives for a bit," Kang told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't see the fandom slowing down. We hit an all-time high in viewership in week five, which is absolutely insane."

The Success of Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters

The film, produced by Sony Pictures Animation and distributed globally by Netflix, has quickly become one of the platform's biggest animated success stories this year. Blending the high-gloss world of K-pop with demon-slaying action and heartfelt storytelling, KPop Demon Hunters struck a chord with fans worldwide. It remained in Netflix's Global Top 10 for several consecutive weeks and has shown impressive longevity in engagement metrics, a rarity for a new animated IP.

Part of its staying power is also thanks to its viral soundtrack, which features a mix of high-energy pop tracks and emotionally charged ballads performed by the fictional girl group at the heart of the film. Fans have quickly embraced these characters as a fully formed K-pop act, with songs from the film trending on TikTok and racking up millions of streams across various platforms.

Behind the scenes, Netflix has repeatedly expressed interest in expanding the KPop Demon Hunters universe for the long haul. And while no follow-up has been officially greenlit, ongoing conversations suggest something more concrete may be on the way. For now, fans will have to wait but if the overwhelming response is any sign, KPop Demon Hunters is only just beginning. And with Kang hinting at a likely return, the story appears to be in good hands.

KPop Demon Hunters is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

