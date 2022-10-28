Kelly Marcel Reportedly Set To Direct Venom 3

Sony Pictures spent many years trying to get a Venom movie off the ground, and in 2018 they finally succeeded. The film got critically mauled though it was beloved by fans and gained a weird but amusing cult following after amassing over $800 million at the worldwide box office. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was not nearly on the same level as the first movie though it was far from a flop. It was one of the many movies caught up in COVID-19 delays and eventually came out in September 2021. The reviews were slightly better, but the fan response wasn't as great. Sony tried to get another Spider-Man adjacent movie off the ground with Morbius, which managed to flop at the box office not once but twice. However, it isn't surprising that they announced back at CinemaCon in April 2022 that Venom 3 was on the way. It sounds like they might have found a director too. According to Deadline, Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two movies, has reportedly been tapped to direct the third entry in this weird ass franchise.

Kelly Marcel Helped Bring The First Two Movies To Life; Now She Will Direct Venom 3

Marcel has been on the ground with the Venom movies since the first one, and for all the criticisms we might have about the films one way or another, it seems like her and star Tom Hardy work well together. Deadline has sources that say, "Hardy and Marcel have always been on the same page when it comes to shaping Venom's story and that heading into the final chapter, the two were step in step with what direction they wanted this final chapter to head." Marcel isn't stepping away from writing duties to take up directing, though; she will be directing the movie from a screenplay written by herself and a story from herself and Hardy. The usual suspects at Sony Pictures, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker, are also producing. We don't have any further details about this movie yet, not even if any other cast members from previous films will be returning, but maybe now that Venom 3 has secured a director, we can start to learn more. They announced the movie at CinemaCon 2022; maybe the Sony presentation at CinemaCon 2023 in April will be where we get some real details on this film. So far, Venom is the only, not Spider-Man character Sony has made work on any level, so it's not surprising they are continuing to lean in.