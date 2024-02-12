Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: film, Kick Ass, Kick Ass 3, Matthew Vaughn, school fight

Kick-Ass Producer Claims the Reboot Isn't What You're Expecting

Kick-Ass reboot producer Matthew Vaughn says that the upcoming relaunch is going to be different than anything that fans could predict.

Article Summary Matthew Vaughn teases a surprising Kick-Ass reboot that defies predictions.

Nearly 14 years later, the Kick-Ass franchise is getting a fresh and unexpected start.

The reboot will reflect today's society and the evolution of superhero films.

Titled School Fight, the reboot is part of a planned trilogy, secretly filmed for 2024.

It's been quite a ride for the lengthy Kick-Ass universe, which went from being a popular comic book series to a live-action film and even getting a sequel along the way. Then, as a result of its cult classic status, fans basically begged for a third installment of the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led film series, with nothing but radio silence for far too long.

Now, nearly 14 years after its release, the property is officially earning a reboot, which might even get a 2024 release – and the former Kick-Ass filmmaker (who's producing the film) wants you to know that the next era of the franchise isn't something you'd ever anticipate.

Former Kick-Ass Filmmaker Has High Hopes for the Upcoming Reboot

During an interview with The Playlist, Matthew Vaughn addressed the societal influence of the film and his initial concerns about revisiting the world of Kick-Ass, divulging, "Let's just put it this way, the most important line in Kick-Ass was… two lines [were]… 'why does everyone want to be Paris Hilton, no one wants to be Spider-Man' —which I think is fascinating because remember that was a new thing… the whole reality star thing, that was a big thing, and 'With no power comes no responsibility,' so those were the two hooks."

When delving deeper into the reboot topic, Vaughn continues, "The reboot is a reflection of the world we now live in and what's happened to superhero films and comics and where we are now. So all I can say is people will be very surprised. And I didn't want to go back to the world of Kick-Ass just to do a Kick-Ass 3, and it's the same, but it's not the same. It's not what anyone expects, but there will be enough in it for people to go, 'OK, that's different, but it's pretty damn cool.'"

The Kick-Ass reboot film titled School Fight has been filmed (in secret) and is expected to be released later this year, with two other films (currently being filmed) to make a complete trilogy. Is anyone else feeling extremely fascinated by this one?

