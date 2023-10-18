Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Kick Ass, kick-ass reboot, Matthew Vaughn, universal

Matthew Vaugh Says The Kick-Ass Reboot Will "Probably Get [Him] Sued"

Director Matthew Vaugh says that the Kick-Ass reboot "is on a level that is like... I'll probably get sued."

With actors still on strike and writers just coming off a strike, it was all on the directors to try making New York Comic Con something worth talking about last weekend. While it was another weird convention in a year of weird conventions, some interesting news has come out of the convention. Director Matthew Vaughn has dropped some new information about his various projects. In an interview with Collider, he talked more about the upcoming Kick-Ass reboot, where he reiterated that old characters would not be returning, at least not right away, but also teased that the film we'll be getting is so wild it might get him sent to court.

"This reboot is on a level that is like… I'll probably get sued," Vaughn said. "It's like nothing we've seen. We thought about Kick-Ass, we're asking do we bring back the characters for Kick-Ass 3; and maybe one day we'll do a Kick-Ass 3 with the characters, but that world needs to be reignited so it can't be Kick-Ass without it kicking ass, and making people go 'What was that about?'"

However, there is still some time before we learn anything about this project; Vaughn says, "So we've written something that is so fucking crazy that I'm really excited about it. And it will probably be announced in about six months, to a year because I want to get it cast properly. The guys we're making it with, we're doing a movie due for release next year that's starting next week, which I've been told not to talk about. Kick-Ass is very important to me, on a personal level." So anyone expecting news to drop before the end of the year should probably temper their expectations since Vaughn has a few other commitments he needs to work on before Kick-Ass will see the light of day. He has Argylle coming out in February; he recently revealed details about the sequel to The King's Man called The Traitor King, this secret project that Vaughn said he's about to start, and said that Kingsman 3 is still happening on top of this reboot. In what order all of these things will be released remains to be seen. Still, it sounds like Vaughn is invested in this reboot and not going the easy route of telling the same story with the same characters and just different actors–who else could you cast as Big Daddy other than Nicolas Cage anyway?

