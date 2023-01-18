Kids Vs. Aliens Exclusive: Hear Three Tracks From The Score BC Exclusive: Hear three tracks from the score to the awesome Kids Vs. Aliens coming to select theaters, on demand, and digital this Friday.

Kids vs. Aliens is a new bonkers film coming from RJLE Films this Friday, and it is poised to be one of the people's favorites this year. Shudder believes in it and picked it up, and it blew people away at festivals like Fantastic Fest last year. Starring Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald, Asher Grayson Percival, and Ben Tector, it is written by John Davies and Jason Eisener, with Eisener directing. The score for the film, as much fun as the film itself, is from composer Andrew Gordon Macpherson, and BC is happy to debut three of the tracks from his score down below.

Kids Vs. Aliens Is Going To Be A Favorite When People See It

"All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night."

"Andrew Gordon Macpherson is an award-winning music composer and producer. He has contributed original music to TV shows "Dark Side of the Ring," "Tales from the Territories," "It's Suppertime" (Viceland), NBA: The Canadians (Sportsnet), AAA video games "Far Cry 5", "Far Cry: New Dawn," "Starlink: Battle for Atlas" (Ubisoft), and feature films, "Kids vs. Aliens," "Random Acts of Violence" (Manis/Elevation pictures), "Spare Parts" (Hangar 18/Raven Banner Entertainment), "the Ranger" (Glass Eye Pix/Shudder)."

Kids vs. Aliens is a ton of fun, and I quite enjoyed it, and I think this one is going to go the route of Psycho Goreman and be a huge cult hit for many years. The score is out this Friday, and the film will also be out in select theaters, on demand, and digital this Friday.