Killers of the Flower Moon: BTS Featurette On Ernest Buckhart

We have a new behind-the-scenes featurette from Killers of the Flower Moon spotlighting Leonardo DiCaprio's Earest Buckhart.

Paramount Pictures and AppleTV+ have released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Killers of the Flower Moon. As we said in a post about Napoleon earlier today, October is the mark of fall, which means awards season. We're going to be seeing a lot of films that are gunning for Oscar gold, really kicking up their marketing, at least on the digital front. It seems like studios are still hesitating to pull the trigger on their marketing strategies completely because the end of the strike might be right around the corner [we hope]. For now, we have the always excellent Leonardo DiCaprio talking about the man he is portraying.

This is probably the year AppleTV+ walks away with at least one Oscar; let's be honest. Between Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, they are already taking two spots in Best Pictures, Director, Actor, and Actress without a doubt. While a lot of people are hyping up Oppenheimer, I'd put money down that there is a better chance that Oppenheimer ends up sweeping the technical awards while films like this and Napoleon [provided Napoleon is good but it's Sir Ridley] fighting over the big four categories.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and Screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul serving as executive producers. It will be released in theaters on October 20th.

