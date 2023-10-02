Posted in: Apple, Movies, Sony | Tagged: AppleTV, Joaquin Phoenix, napoleon, ridley scott

Napoleon: New BTS Vignette Teases Joaquin Phoenix's Performance

Sony Pictures and AppleTV+ have released a new behind-the-scenes vignette for Napoleon focusing on Joaquin Phoenix's performance.

Sony Pictures and AppleTV+ have a big movie on their hands with Napoleon, and the marketing has really started to kick off now that October is finally here. October marks the beginning of the fall season, which means the real beginning of the awards season. We all know that Napoleon is a film that is gunning for some Oscar gold. One of the people they will be pushing hard is the lead performance from Joaquin Phoenix, and a new behind-the-scenes vignette teases Pheonix's commitment to this role.

This is probably the year AppleTV+ walks away with at least one Oscar; let's be honest. Between Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, they are already taking two spots in Best Pictures, Director, Actor, and Actress without a doubt. While a lot of people are hyping up Oppenheimer, I'd put money down that there is a better chance that Oppenheimer ends up sweeping the technical awards while films like this and Napoleon [provided Napoleon is good but it's Sir Ridley] fighting over the big four categories.

Napoleon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Napoleon' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Juno, written by David Scarpa, directed by Ridley Scott. It will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and on AppleTV+ at a later date.

