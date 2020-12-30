Ray Fisher Says He Won't Work With DC President of Films Walter Hamada

The drama behind the scenes at DC Films and Warner Bros. continues. Over the course of the last year, Justice League star Ray Fisher has been outspoken about the things that happened on the set after Zack Snyder had to step away for completely reasonable reasons. Fisher has claimed that director Joss Whedon and several members of DC and Warner Bros. upper management covered up the things that happened on the set and were trying to silence him. Fisher and Warner Bros. have been snipping at each other ever since, with Warner claiming that Fisher refused to cooperate with the investigation and Fisher claiming that the investigation wasn't going to be ethical.

The last we heard about all of this, Warner was going to take "remedial action," and Fisher seemed to think that things were heading in the right direction. On December 11th Fisher said in a tweet, "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon."

Fisher is apparently still not happy and took to his Twitter today to essentially either tender his resignation or attempt to back Warner Bros. into a corner. "Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler," Fisher said in a tweet that linked to the recent New York Times profile on Hamada. "His lies, and WB PR's failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him."

As president of DC Films, there is essentially no possible way for Fisher to play a role in a DC movie without working under Hamada in some way. By refusing to work with Hamada, he's either resigning from his role as Cyborg, or he's trying to get WarnerMedia to take more action for the things that happened on the set of Justice League. We'll have to see what their response is, but Fisher could be trying to make WarnerMedia look as bad as possible as he walks out the door.

He recently joined the cast of Women of the Movement, an ABC limited series. ABC is part of Disney, so Fisher is now working for essentially WarnerMedia's biggest competitor. Could Disney be courting Fisher to bring him into the fold either in the Marvel or Star Wars universes? They could be; hiring a laid-off member of the competition is essentially what Warner did when they scooped up James Gunn, but this is all speculation. Right now, that tweet seems pretty definitive and more or less shoots down the rumors that Fisher was being eyed for a role in The Flash.