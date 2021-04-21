KISS Biopic Coming To Netflix From Director Joachim Rønning

You wanted the best, and Netflix is giving you the best. A deal is being finalized for the streamer to get the rights to a KISS biopic, titled Shout It Out Loud, and directed by Joachim Rønning (Kon-Tiki, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales). The script for the film has been written by Ole Sanders. Bandleaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will be heavily involved in the creative process, because of course they will be, and they will be the focal point of the film. The news was revealed by Deadline.

KISS Makes Netflix Lick It Up

"The band's concert arena anthems will be a big part of this, but the film will focus on that duo going back to when they were two misfit kids from Queens who formed an unlikely friendship, starting KISS after enlisting guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss. Trying to set themselves apart from the 'hair' bands of the day, they accented their power chords and pyrotechnics with makeup." I wonder how much of the band's no make-up period will be in the film. Or their 756 "farewell" tours. I can say this much; this better be covered cause it is hilarious.

This does nothing for me personally, as I don't enjoy much KISS music. Strutter and Lick It Up are the only two songs I like, but I can respect their live show. I personally know a ton of fanatics, though, and they will be over the moon about this, as well a great number of others. This can only be a home run for Netflix, and I am here for all of these rock bios we have coming out. No word on casting and such yet, but that will be a process, that is for sure—more info as it comes.