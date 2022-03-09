Kraven the Hunter: Christopher Abbot Reportedly Cast as The Foreigner

In August 2020, there was finally some movement on the Kraven the Hunter movie that has been in the works for many years. Director J.C. Chandor was brought on to direct the film after many different rumored directors, and in May of 2021, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was confirmed to be cast as Kraven himself. Since then, we haven't heard anything about this project though the outline of Kraven can be seen during the multiverse scene in the third act of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With an early 2023 release date, the supporting cast is starting to fill out.

We recently learned that Russell Crowe had joined the cast, Fred Hechinger as Chameleon, Ariana DeBose as Calypso, and Alessandro Nivola will play an unknown villain. It seems that Kraven the Hunter is going to be doing the same thing many comic book movies do, and that is having more than one villain. According to Deadline, Christopher Abbot has reportedly joined the cast. While unconfirmed, the report says that Abbot will play The Foreigner. The character was first introduced in Peter Parker, the Specular Spider-Man #115, in June 1986, and Peter David and Mark Beachum created him. Foreigner was actually married to Silver Sable at one point, a character that nearly got her own movie with Black Cat several years ago, so it isn't that surprising to see him turn up here. That could be a holdover connection from that old Silver and Black script.

Kraven the Hunter is a movie that Sony has wanted to make for many, many years, and they just weren't able to get it off of the ground. It was one of the movies listed as in development when Sony made their big Spider-Man universe announcement in 2018, but we hadn't heard much since. The last rumors before Chandor was confirmed actually said that Antoine Fuqua was going to be the one to bring it to life, but that was always a rumor, which is why it's important to say when the ink isn't dry on these types of things. It seems that they will be keeping the script written by Richard Wenk with additional credits going to Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing, and the movie currently has a release date of January 13, 2023. it's still not confirmed that this will be an adaptation of Kraven's Last Hunt, which is what Sony has been trying to make for years, but this is being billed as a stand-alone movie.