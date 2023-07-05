Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, indiana jones, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, shaunette renee wilson

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Star Discusses Agent Mason

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Shaunette Renée Wilson is breaking down her new character in the fifth entry of the franchise.

Sure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny might not be the most popular outing for the franchise so far, but it's not all bad!

For example, the film has already picked up little traction since its initial outpouring of negative reviews because there's still plenty of enjoyment to consider – including a few new characters and talented actors earning praise. With the fifth installment of the franchise out now, one of those aforementioned stars is breaking down her character and what it required to get into the mindset of her exciting new role.

Bringing Agent Mason to Life in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

During an interview with Collider, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Shaunette Renée Wilson dug a little deeper into her noteworthy character, revealing, "Yeah, I think the fact that she's this young black woman, that she was able to kind of blend in a little bit with the younger community in New York, especially as she has this edge. Maybe she was recruited to do a little bit of COINTELPRO or something, but then got assigned to this situation and maybe is initially already frustrated with that and the lack of respect that she's been able to glean from these guys knowing that there's a lot of tension with the ideology and racism and all these things. So that was just a little bit of something that I put in there for myself."

She later discusses that details, even in terms of wardrobe and setting, were very intentionally crafted, sharing, "Oh yeah, I mean, the journey was incredible just from the fittings and the fine-tuning of this jacket as opposed to that jacket, and the length of hair this way or the fro being a little bit longer. And then getting to my first day on set, and it was out in Glasgow and exterior, just a big sweeping — I mean, the fact that they were able to turn Glasgow into New York, 1969 was just wonderful."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently in theaters.

