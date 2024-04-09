Posted in: Digital, Movies | Tagged: jack black, Kung Fu Panda 4, universal

Kung Fu Panda 4 Comes To Digital Services Today With New Short

Even though it is still in theaters, Kung Fu Panda 4 has released on digital services to rent or buy as we speak. Go watch it.

Article Summary Kung Fu Panda 4 on digital services with new short "Dueling Dumplings".

Jack Black leads a star-studded cast with a global $400 million box office.

Join Po's unexpected journey to spiritual leadership and martial arts mayhem.

Extra content: Po and Zhen's comedic duo face off against villain Chameleon.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is still in theaters but is now available on digital services to rent or own. Starring the voice talents of Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, and Ke Huy Quan, the film has grossed over $400 million worldwide so far, a huge success for a franchise that had been missing from theaters for eight years. The digital release will include a new short, titled Dueling Dumplings, featuring Black and Awkwafina's characters battling over who has superior dumplings.

Kung Fu Panda 4 A Bright Spot At the Box Office

This spring, for the first time in almost a decade, comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world's most unlikely kung fu master, with a hilarious, butt-kicking new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's beloved action-comedy franchise: Kung Fu Panda 4. After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position. Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Golden Globe winner Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

