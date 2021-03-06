Finally, Last Action Hero Is Coming To 4K Blu-ray On May 18th

Last Action Hero is one of the all-time underrated action movies of the '90s and one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's best performances. Finally, this film is going to get a blown-out release on 4K Blu-ray on May 18th. Okay, so it will not be a blown-out release; all of the included special features have been seen before. But they did remaster both the picture and audio, and it has been forever since we got a release of this on the disc. The commentary and some deleted scenes are new as well. So I personally could not be more thrilled. Check out the cover for the Steelbook release and details on the disc down below.

If You Haven't Seen Last Action Hero, What Is Wrong With You

"Young Danny Madigan (Austin O'Brien) is a lonely 11-year-old boy who escapes from his bleak reality by watching the action-adventure movies of his favorite film character, Jack Slater (Arnold Schwarzenegger). When his best friend, Nick, the projectionist, gives him a special ticket to the new Slater film, Danny is magically transported into Jack's world, where the good guys always win. Danny becomes his helper as Jack battles a trio of nefarious bad guys, Benedict (Charles Dance), Vivaldi (Anthony Quinn), and The Ripper (Tom Noonan). But things get out of hand when Benedict steals Danny's magic ticket stub and transports himself into the real world, where crime can, and often does, pay. Jack and Danny must leave fictional Los Angeles for real-life New York and battle the villains without the aid of movie magic or stuntmen."

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIAL

4K ULTRA HD DISC Newly remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with HDR10

All-new Dolby Atmos audio + the original theatrical SDDS mix presented as 5.1 + original theatrical stereo audio Audio Commentary with Director John McTiernan

Deleted & Alternate Scenes (presented in 4K with HDR10)

Alternate Ending (presented in 4K with HDR10)

"Big Gun" Music Video by AC/DC

Original Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Theatrical Teaser SET ALSO INCLUDES BLU-RAY & DIGITAL