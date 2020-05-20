Comic Adaptation Last Days of American Crime On Netflix June 5th

The Last Days of American Crime, based on the graphic novel by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, will hit Netflix on June 5th. Starring Edgar Ramírez, Michael C. Pitt, Anna Brewster, Patrick Bergin, and Sharlto Copley, the film is the second significant comic adaptation coming to Netflix this summer, along with The Old Guard. The film is directed by Oliver Megaton and written by Karl Gajdusek, and the story plays out like a reverse sci-fi version of The Purge, where the government sends out a signal to block people from committing crimes. You can watch the trailer for The Last Days of American Crime below.

Will Last Days of American Crime Be a Franchise?

"As a final response to terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael C. Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off. Based on the Radical Publishing Graphic Novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, the film is directed by Olivier Megaton, written by Karl Gajdusek, produced by Jesse Berger, p.g.a., Jason Michael Berman, p.g.a., and Barry Levine, with Patrick Bergin and Sharlto Copley also co-starring."

This has the potential to produce sequels for sure, and maybe the answer for the "Netflix doesn't have their own film franchise" problem. They are desperate for one of these films to stick and provide a natural transition to sequels. Could The Last Days of American Crime be that film? We will find out on June 5th.