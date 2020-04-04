"Last Moment of Clarity": Samara Weaving Thriller Debuts Trailer

Last Moment of Clarity is a new thriller from Lionsgate films starring Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as a woman who may or may not have been murdered and the man who is trying to piece together the mystery. There is a lot going on in the trailer for the film, which hits VOD streaming, disc, and On-Demand on May 19th. Go ahead and give the trailer for the film a watch down below, and see what I mean.

Last Moment of Clarity Trailer

After his girlfriend Georgia (Samara Weaving, Ready or Not) is murdered by European mobsters, Sam (Zach Avery, Fury) flees to Paris to hide out. Years later, he sees a woman in a Hollywood film who he's certain is Georgia. In L.A. to investigate, he encounters enigmatic Kat (Carly Chaikin, "Mr. Robot"), who impulsively decides to help him on his quest. But when Sam meets the mystery actress face-to-face, his life spins out of control. Also starring Golden Globe® winner Brian Cox (2020, Best Television Actor – Drama Series, Succession) and Udo Kier, this twisty Hitchcockian thriller will keep you guessing until the final frame.

Like I said, there is a lot going on here. My fear is there is too much, and it may ruin what has the potential to be a solid little thriller. Not sure it really needed all of the weird mob elements and such, why couldn't Last Moment of Clarity keep the same story bones of Samara Weaving "fake dying" and going from there? Sam still has to try and figure everything out, but not involving organized crime. Oh well, I am still excited to watch this. Weaving is a great actress, and I think she can carry this one to the finish line.

Last Moment of Clarity, starring Samara Weaving, Carly Chaikin, Zach Avery, and Brian Cox hits streaming, disc, and On-Demand on May 19th.