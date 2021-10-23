Last Night in Soho: Anya Taylor-Joy's Haunting "Downtown" Cover

Ever since the first teaser for Last Night in Soho dropped back in May, people have been talking about the haunting cover of "Downtown" by star Anya Taylor-Joy. It really helped set the mood for the movie in that first teaser and was one of the reasons that people started to get interested in the film. The movie is about a week away from getting its wide release after dropping at film festivals last month. So far, the reviews have been mixed to positive, but one thing that everyone seems to be talking about is not just the incredible performance from Taylor-Joy but also her co-star Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie. The cover actually appears in the movie itself during a pretty important scene as well. Focus Features has dropped a music video for the cover the other day that plays during some footage from the movie.

Taylor-Joy is really shaping up to be an actor we're going to have to keep an eye on in the coming years. She seems to be a genuine triple threat in that she can sing, dance, and act. Are you planning on checking out Last Night in Soho when it comes out? Did you enjoy this cover? Let us know in the comments.

Summary: An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.